Katie Price shows off honeymoon glow as husband gushes over 'wifey' in Dubai

February 13, 2026
Katie Price's new husband has shared some stunning memories from their honeymoon after the former model tied the knot for the fourth time to the so-called businessman in Dubai.
The mother-of-five, 47, has now joined her partner in the UAE ,41, to celebrate their recent marriage with a sun-soaked getaway.
Lee was head over heels as he lauded his 'wifey' in form-cutting-cut black dress that showed off her surgically-enhanced figure as she posed by a pool.
During the visit, Lee also shared a light-hearted video of the pair larking around in the back of a taxi, saying her famous catchphrase: 'Never underestimate the Pricey.'
It comes amid speculations that Lee cannot leave the country after allegedly forging his ex-girlfriend's signature to take out a £200,000 loan in her name, resulting in a three-week jail stint.
Katie had returned to the UK but returned this week to spend time with her new husband amid speculation to relocate there permanently in the near future.