Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton relationship hits major milestone

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly confirmed dating at Super Bowl halftime

Geo News Digital Desk
February 13, 2026

Kim Kardashian soft launches her beau Lewis Hamilton to his family - especially kids.

The SKIMS mogul, 45, according to reports, has officially introduced her four children to boyfriend Hamilton and insiders claimed the vibe was surprisingly smooth.

“The kids like him. They really do,” one insider revealed. “Lewis is calm, respectful, and very present. That matters.”

According to sources, Hamilton has spent time with the children in carefully managed, low-key settings. No staged paparazzi walks. No awkward “family debut” moments. Just vibes.

“He’s not trying to be their dad,” the insider explains. “He’s just showing up.”

Of course, the real litmus test? North West.

“North is fiercely loyal to her dad,” a source said of her close bond with Kanye West. “She’s protective, skeptical, and not easily impressed.”

But here’s the twist: “North hasn’t pushed back,” the source added. “That’s huge. So far, so good.”

Friends say Kim is moving cautiously, pioritising stability after years of very public turbulence. “She won’t risk her kids’ trust for anyone.”

And yes, Kris Jenner is reportedly thrilled.

“Kris approves,” a source laughed. “And yes, she’s already thinking big.”

Between Formula 1 glamour and billion-dollar branding, insiders say Kris sees fashion, philanthrophy, and global power couple potential.

“She’s thinking Formula 1, Skims, luxury, Europe, legacy,” the source noted. “The math is mathing.”

