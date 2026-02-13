Is 'The Traitors' star Eric Nam friends with BTS?

Is Eric Nam friends with BTS? ‘The Traitors’ star’s link with V, Jungkook

As an explosive question is hanging over Eric Nam on The Traitors, his surprising connection to BTS started making headlines.

Is Eric Nam about to be murdered or betray everyone first?

On episode eight of the Peacock hit, the singer-turned-TV personality was handed a brutal ultimatum.

After Candiace Dillard Bassett was banished and Rob Rausch was left as the lone Traitor, Nam was given two options: join the dark side or be murdered.

His fate will be revealed in episode nine, which aired February 12.

As fans await for his reality TV strategy to unfold, his friendship with one of the Bangtan Boys is stealing the spotlight.

Is Eric Nam Friends With BTS?

Long before the castle drama, Nam was deeply rooted in the K-pop world.

The Atlanta-born singer has long been friends with V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, of BTS.

During a 2023 interview with Vogue, he revealed that if he could build his dream K-pop group, he’d include BTS members Jungkook and V.

“Jungkook, because I’m obsessed with his new songs. And V… we have a long-standing friendship,” he said in a snippet of the interview which has resurfaced over social media.

“V is V,” the musician, who launched his Korean music career in 2013, added with a smile. “It doesn’t need an explanation.”

Their friendship has been public since at least 2019, when Nam shared on his podcast that Taehyung once came over to his house and asked him to cook pasta.

From Atlanta to K-Pop Stardom: About The Traitors star Eric Nam's career

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1988, Nam’s path to Korean stardom began unexpectedly.

In 2011, he uploaded a cover song to YouTube. The video caught the attention of South Korean broadcaster Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), which invited him to compete on Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star, the Korean version of The X Factor. He finished in the top five, launching his career in South Korea.

In 2013, the K-pop sensation released his debut EP Cloud 9, featuring Heaven’s Door and 우우 (Ooh Ooh). Since then, he has released multiple Korean and English-language albums, toured globally, and built a multifaceted entertainment career.

Beyond music, the 37-year-old has hosted numerous shows, including Saturday Night Live Korea, After School Club, and Section TV.

He’s also the voice behind Aang in The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender and has appeared on programs like The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

Nam also hosts the popular podcast K-Pop Daebak with Eric Nam.

However, currently the spotlight isn’t on sold-out tours or celebrity friendships.

It’s on survival. Will Nam stay loyal or embrace betrayal to stay alive in The Traitors?