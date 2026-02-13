Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues

The couple married in December 1996 and share six children

The star-studded wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay had been the talk of the town in recent months.

The chef, 59, proudly walked his daughter, 26, down the aisle as she tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Later the Olympian's estranged family reportedly branded TV chef Gordon a 'bully after he claimed their fallout with the swimmer was 'self-inflicted'.

However Gordon's own marriage to Tana did not get off to an easy start.

The couple married in December 1996 and share six children, Megan, 27, twins Jack and Holly, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six and the youngest, Jesse James, two.

But things were not well as Tana was forced to choose between her husband and her parents after their family was torn apart in a bitter row.

Her father Chris, now 75, was jailed in 2017 after he was convicted of hacking Ramsay’s computer system following his sacking during an acrimonious public dispute.

Gordon paid £2 million in a 2012 legal settlement to cut all professional ties, and the row led to Tana severing contact with her family.

Since then, the family has managed to forgive Chris, and Tana has pacted things up.

However, the Peaty family remains at loggerheads, reportedly telling friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Gordon's latest social media comment.