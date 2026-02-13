 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues

Holly Ramsay tied the knot with Adam Peaty at bath Abbey on December 27

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

The couple married in December 1996 and share six children
The couple married in December 1996 and share six children

The star-studded wedding of Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay had been the talk of the town in recent months.

The chef, 59, proudly walked his daughter, 26, down the aisle as she tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

Later the Olympian's estranged family reportedly branded TV chef Gordon a 'bully after he claimed their fallout with the swimmer was 'self-inflicted'.

However Gordon's own marriage to Tana did not get off to an easy start.

The couple married in December 1996 and share six children, Megan, 27, twins Jack and Holly, 26, Tilly, 24, Oscar, six and the youngest, Jesse James, two.

But things were not well as Tana was forced to choose between her husband and her parents after their family was torn apart in a bitter row.

Her father Chris, now 75, was jailed in 2017 after he was convicted of hacking Ramsay’s computer system following his sacking during an acrimonious public dispute. 

Gordon paid £2 million in a 2012 legal settlement to cut all professional ties, and the row led to Tana severing contact with her family.

Since then, the family has managed to forgive Chris, and Tana has pacted things up.

However, the Peaty family remains at loggerheads, reportedly telling friends they have 'given up hope' of reconciling with their son after Gordon's latest social media comment.

Taylor Swift treats fans to 'Opalite' music video extended versions
Taylor Swift treats fans to 'Opalite' music video extended versions
Is Princess Andre sad about Katie Price's wedding
Is Princess Andre sad about Katie Price's wedding
New John Wick video game is coming to PS5
New John Wick video game is coming to PS5
Alan Carr's busy schedule puts renovation show with Amanda Holden on hold
Alan Carr's busy schedule puts renovation show with Amanda Holden on hold
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton relationship hits major milestone
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton relationship hits major milestone
Simon Cowell confirms BGT champions series with global all-stars
Simon Cowell confirms BGT champions series with global all-stars
'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker says yes to Adam Edmunds
'Dancing With The Stars' pro Allison Holker says yes to Adam Edmunds
Jesy Nelson's mother reveals early doubts over Zion in emotional documentary
Jesy Nelson's mother reveals early doubts over Zion in emotional documentary