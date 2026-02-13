 
Geo News

Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination

Backstreet Boys appeared in two commercials of 2026 Super Bowl

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Will Backstreet Boys headline Super Bowl 2027 halftime show?
Will Backstreet Boys headline Super Bowl 2027 halftime show? 

Backstreet Boys are officially throwing their name into the ring for one of the biggest stages in entertainment: the Super Bowl halftime show.

During their Into the Millennium residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, AJ McLean asked the crowd, “What do you guys think? Backstreet Boys: 2027 Super Bowl Halftime.

Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination

The crowd erupted with cheer.

“Let’s make it happen! I mean, why not?” he continued.

The moment, captured on fan video, quickly went viral and ignited speculation about whether the iconic boy band could headline the NFL’s marquee event.

The group’s playful nomination came just days after they appeared in two commercials during this year’s Super Bowl.

With hits like I Want It That Way and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), the nostalgia factor is strong, and fans online have rallied behind the idea of seeing the band take center stage in 2027.

Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination

While no official announcement has been made by the NFL, the Backstreet Boys’ campaign highlights their continued relevance and desire to deliver a performance that blends their classic setlist with modern spectacle.

If the bid succeeds, the 2027 halftime show could mark a major comeback moment for the group, bringing boy band energy to one of the most watched events in the world.

