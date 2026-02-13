Zayn Malik makes shocking statement about singing career ahead of new album

What could be more surprising than a global pop star admitting he once "was really rubbish"?

Ahead of his upcoming fifth solo album, Zayn Malik once again sat down for a headline-grabbing interview with Alex Cooper on her Call Her Daddy podcast.

Among other honest confessions, one related to his singing career caught fans off guard.

When the host asked the former One Direction star how he handles being a beginner at something new despite his massive success, Zayn didn’t hesitate.

"That's why I get into so many weird random things," the Die For Me hitmaker replied. “I enjoy that feeling. I enjoyed the beginning stage of not being good at something and then seeing the progression, like over the years.”

“Even when I was a little kid in a weird way, like when I was like eight, nine, that was what it was that it taught me about wanting to do music. I wasn't great. You don't just come out and you're amazing at things,” he continued.

The Dusk Till Dawn vocalist reflected on his childhood, revealing that his passion for music didn’t come from instant talent. In fact, he was brutally honest about his early abilities.

“I was really rubbish. I couldn't sing at all,” he admitted. “I had to work hard and practice and I was quite cute, but it's definitely not good.”

Instead of fearing failure, the Bradford boy actively chases the challenges and is now smashing it.

He revealed he enjoys the awkward beginner stage, the part where you're not good yet, because watching his own progression over time is what excites him most.

The PILLOWTALK chart-topper also admitted he strives for perfection even though he knows it doesn’t exist.

He described the mindset as something that “drives [him] a little bit insane," but ultimately pushes him further creatively.

Zayn’s revelation is a reminder for all that even the biggest names start somewhere and sometimes, not very well at all.