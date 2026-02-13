‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ with Cillian Murphy premieres March 2026

Netflix shared a striking poster highlighting the return of Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as the formidable Tommy Shelby, alongside Barry Keoghan, in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The streaming giant’s Instagram post set fans buzzing with excitement and speculation as confirmed that the Shelby saga is far from over.

Captioned “Heavy lies the crown,” the announcement signals a continuation of the power struggles that defined the hit British crime drama Peaky Blinders.

The series, which originally aired on the BBC before finding global success on Netflix, concluded its sixth season with Tommy Shelby facing political danger and personal reckoning.

Now, the story is set to expand onto the big screen.

According to the announcement, The Immortal Man will premiere in select cinemas on March 6, 2026, before streaming globally on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

The dual release strategy suggests the streamer is positioning the project as a cinematic event rather than a standard follow-up special.

The newly released poster features Murphy in his signature flat cap and overcoat, his expression marked by the scars of leadership.

Keoghan stands beside him, hinting at a character who may either challenge or align with the Shelby empire.

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the tagline implies that Tommy’s ascent to greater power will come at a significant cost.

Created by Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders became a cultural phenomenon during its six-season run, earning critical acclaim and a devoted international fan base.