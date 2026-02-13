Travis Kelce makes shocking revelations about Taylor Swift friends

For a while, it felt like pop culture’s ultimate crossover; Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – all cheering at Kansas City Chiefs games and popping up at A-list events.

But over the past year, fans noticed something was off. Swift and Lively stopped appearing together. Invitations reportedly shifted. Even the Super Bowl guest list changed.

Now, newly unsealed court documents tied to Lively’s legal dispute with Justin Baldoni are offering context.

In Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit, he alleges Swift’s presence at a meeting with Reynolds was used to intimidate him, claiming he felt he “needed to comply with Blake's direction for the script."

Text messages included in the filings also suggest Swift and Lively mocked Baldoni, calling him names.

Swift, as of yet, hasn’t addressed the case publicly. But the filings suggest her involvement went beyond casual friendship – and that may explain the noticeable distance.

The fallout even brushed Kelce. Since Swift disables Instagram comments, some frustrated fans redirected their opinions toward the Chiefs star – despite him having zero involvement.

As per a well-placed source told Rob Shutter, Kelce’s discomfort with Reynolds started earlier.

“Travis just doesn't trust him. He thinks Ryan's always 'on,' and that rubs him the wrong way,” the source noted. Another source added, “Travis is blunt and real. Ryan is curated. That contrast never worked.”

With Lively now tied up in legal headlines, Swift and Kelce’s relationship appears less socially complicated – and perhaps a little quieter.