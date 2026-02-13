Taylor Swift reveals ‘best look ever’ ahead of Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift is giving fans plenty to celebrate

Amid ongoing buzz surrounding her new album and swirling rumours about a potential wedding with Travis Kelce, the Eras Tour superstar delighted Swifties with some fresh content tied to her latest release.

On Friday February 13, the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker dropped two extended versions of the Opalite music video.

In addition, she took to her Instagram Stories to share the streaming links for both parts, along with a brief preview clip from the newly released footage.

The short video opens with her sitting in a dressing room, filming herself on a camcorder.

“Alright, so we are on set for the Opalite music video,” the Cruel Summer chart-topper says casually to the camera.

“Honestly, my best look ever,” she says, sporting an oversized scrunchie and a night suit, the same fit seen in one of the music video scenes where she lounges on a sofa beside a prop rock.

Additional behind-the-scenes moments flashes through the video, before ending on a playful exchange as the 14-time Grammy winner walks onto the set.

She asks, “Oh my God, okay, I am dance lesson-ing… right?” and upon affirmation she responds with an enthusiastic, “Yesss.”

For the unversed, Taylor officially revealed her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 13, 2025, during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce.

The album was announced alongside its cover art, tracklist, and a release date of October 3, 2025.

On February 6, 2026, months after the album release, the pop star revealed and released her music video for Opalite, the second single from her latest album.

The video features Domhnall Gleeson (starring as the love interest), Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lewis Capaldi, and Graham Norton.

Taylor Swift Opalite extended versions

The new releases include approximately four minutes of additional footage split into two parts:

The Lover singer described the new footage as being "full of dance lessoning" and "camcorder footage" from the "hysterical shoot".

While fans are celebrating her latest musical era, speculations about her rumoured nuptials to the NFL star continues.

After two years of dating, Taylor and Travis, both 36, announced their engagement in August 2025 with a series of photos from their milestone moment.

Although the bride and groom-to-be have made sure to keep any details of their nuptials tightly under wraps, some news outlets leaked their plans to tie the knot in Rhode Island in June 2026.

Aside from their families and Graham Norton, other people invited to the wedding include Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, who have been asked to be bridesmaids.

Taylor Swift’s wedding dress:

Although there has been no official confirmation of wedding plans, fan theories remain in full force.

Some even suggest the Love Story songstress could turn to high-profile designers such as Sarah Burton for Givenchy or Vera Wang for a custom gown.

Notably, at a 2026 wedding for friend Este Haim, Taylor wore a $3,650 gold sequin gown by Rabanne x NET-A-PORTER with a scoop neckline and pleated skirt.