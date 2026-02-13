Cardi B ignites social media war with DHS after her viral ICE comments

Cardi B calls out Trump administration for not addressing the Epstein files

Cardi B isn’t afraid to exchange fire with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Grammy-winner kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour on Wednesday, February 11, with a message for Immigration and Customs Enforcements. Addressing the crowd in Palm Desert, California, Cardi said, “If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they asses… I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b***h. Let’s go!”

The moment quickly went viral and sparked an online war of words with the Trump administration.

The DHS first responded to a clip of Cardi’s comments shared by TMZ, writing on X, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.” The agency was referencing Cardi’s past admission that she had drugged and robbed men before fame.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker fired back, writing, “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

The exchange comes amid renewed debate over immigration enforcement. Data obtained by UC Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project shows that nearly one-third of roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE between January 20 and October 15, 2025, had no criminal record, further fuelling public outrage.