 
Geo News

Cardi B ignites social media war with DHS after her viral ICE comments

The Grammy-winning rapper sent a heated message to ICE during her 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Cardi B calls out Trump administration for not addressing the Epstein files
Cardi B calls out Trump administration for not addressing the Epstein files

Cardi B isn’t afraid to exchange fire with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Grammy-winner kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour on Wednesday, February 11, with a message for Immigration and Customs Enforcements. Addressing the crowd in Palm Desert, California, Cardi said, “If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they asses… I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, b***h. Let’s go!”

The moment quickly went viral and sparked an online war of words with the Trump administration.

The DHS first responded to a clip of Cardi’s comments shared by TMZ, writing on X, “As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior.” The agency was referencing Cardi’s past admission that she had drugged and robbed men before fame.

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker fired back, writing, “If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?”

Cardi B ignites social media war with DHS after her viral ICE comments

The exchange comes amid renewed debate over immigration enforcement. Data obtained by UC Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project shows that nearly one-third of roughly 220,000 people arrested by ICE between January 20 and October 15, 2025, had no criminal record, further fuelling public outrage. 

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' with Cillian Murphy premieres March 2026
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' with Cillian Murphy premieres March 2026
Travis Kelce makes shocking revelations about Taylor Swift friends
Travis Kelce makes shocking revelations about Taylor Swift friends
Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination
Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination
Usher shares surprise wedding photos with Jennifer Goicoechea on anniversary
Usher shares surprise wedding photos with Jennifer Goicoechea on anniversary
Kerry Katona enjoys romantic beach stroll with boyfriend Paolo in Dubai
Kerry Katona enjoys romantic beach stroll with boyfriend Paolo in Dubai
Nick Jonas shares surprising reason of being ‘nervous' to marry Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas shares surprising reason of being ‘nervous' to marry Priyanka Chopra
Is 'The Traitors' star Eric Nam friends with BTS?
Is 'The Traitors' star Eric Nam friends with BTS?
Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues
Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues