Kelsea Ballerini debuts bold change after Chase Stokes split

Kelsea Ballerini is living example of fresh breakup, fresh part.

The Cowboys Cry Too singer stepped out at New York Fashion Week on February 12 looking like a woman who knows a side part can change her life.

Ballerini debuted a deep side part at the Carolina Herrera show ¬– a subtle shift that somehow made her signature blonde look moodier, darker, and a little mysterious.

Coincidence? Fans think not.

She paired the new do with a high neck, dark blue sequined gown and matching pointed heels – serving quiet luxury with a hint of “I’m doing just fine.”

Later, at the Michael Kors runway show, she switched gears again – slicked-back middle part, sheer black harem pants, belted jacket. Two shows, two vibes, zero comments about her split from Chase Stokes.

But while she hasn’t addressed their breakup publicly, she did raise eyebrows online. Under Ashley Cooke’s new song teaser featuring lyrics about wandering eyes and “crossing lines,” Kelsea simply wrote: “mmmhhhmmm.”

That’s it. That’s the comment. And yes, the internet spiraled.

Just weeks earlier at the 2026 Grammys, she downplayed their September split, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I feel like outwardly, it looked a lot more dramatic than it was. And that was quite the learning lesson for us." She added sweetly, "We’ve been together for quite a while now and done a lot of life together.”