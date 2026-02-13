Stefon Diggs reacts to Cardi B split with 'suspicious' move

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sparked breakup speculations with telling signs at Super Bowl









Stefon Diggs returned to social media after his split with Cardi B and Super Bowl loss with a mysterious message.

The 32-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 11, and shared a series of pictures including cryptic quotes as well as snaps from the big game last Sunday.

"Gratitude and Fear cannot coexist in the same space… a reminder to control what you can control, remain thankful and stay motivated,” Diggs wrote in the caption and turned off the comments to the post, after his last post was flooded with backlash from the rapper’s fans.

The cryptic quotes which appeared to be indirectly addressing the ongoing cheating allegations and backlash, included, "Luck didn't bring me this far... God did,” and "Do not ignore your own self-doubt. That is the old you reminding you how much you have achieved.”

While the third slide read, "The best way to appreciate something is to be without it for a while."

The athlete rounded up the post with the Patriots’ mantra on a sign, "We all we got, we all we need."

Diggs’ latest post was the first since his breakup with Cardi B was confirmed after both of them refused to address the rumours, and promptly unfollowed each other after the Super Bowl.

The pair was seemingly already having trouble in paradise before the game as Diggs was allegedly cheating with other women and the WAP hitmaker had issued him the final warning against infidelity.