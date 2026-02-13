Harry Styles invites fans to early listening party for upcoming album

Styles will host listening parties in 40 cities worldwide

Harry Styles is giving fans an early invitation to the dance floor.

More than two weeks before the release of his upcoming album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, the former One Direction star will host several pre-release listening parties in 40 cities worldwide.

The exclusive events begin next week on February 18, offering selected fans the chance to hear the album in full. Sharing a poster of himself to Instagram, Styles, 31, teased the event in his caption: “We wanna dance with all our friends.”

Fans subscribed to his text list received early access to sign up, entering a queue before submitting their details and answering one question: “What do you think listening to the album will feel like?”

The listening parties build momentum for what’s shaping up to be a major album era. Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally has already spawned the chart-topping single Aperture. Styles will debut the new record live at a one-night-only show in Manchester at Co-op Live before launching a global tour on May 16 in Amsterdam.

The run includes a massive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.