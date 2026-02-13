Doja Cat finally returns to Africa thanks to Move Afrika 2026

Nothing can stop Doja Cat from claiming the stage, especially not in her own backyard.

After years on the global stage, the artist, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is finally returning to Africa thanks to the third edition of Move Afrika, in partnership with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar.

Bringing her signature energy this spring, the Queen of Pop-Rap will be performing in Kigali and Pretoria.

She is slated to headline the show at Rwanda’s BK Arena on March 17 and South Africa’s SunBet Arena on March 20.

“From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change to Move Afrika in Kigali and Pretoria,” says the Attention songstress. “This isn’t just a tour, it’s a movement that creates jobs and opportunities that last. I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates Africa’s creativity, invests in its future, and shows the world that Africa isn’t coming, it’s already here.”

Notably, Doja Cat is the latest addition to Move Afrika after it was launched with a Lamar-headlined Rwanda show in 2023.

Later it added Ghana as a host nation in 2024, bringing along Nigeria for a John Legend-led night in 2025.

Although the Paint The Town Red hitmaker's South African homecoming have been brought to a halt when Hey Neighbour festival canceled its 2025 staging, the Grammy winner will finally get to visit her motherland this spring.

On the work front, the Grammy winner kicked off her Tour Ma Vie trek in New Zealand last November.

She toured arenas across Australia and Asia through the end of 2025, kicking off the show’s South America leg in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this month.

After her Move Afrika dates, Doja Cat will resume her tour, visiting Europe and North America for the rest of the year, before concluding Dec. 1 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.