Dick Van Dyke alive at 100 after radio host mixes him up with Van Der Beek

Dick Van Dyke and James Van Der Beek’s names collided in a live radio mix-up that left listeners briefly stunned.

During Thursday’s edition of iHeart Radio’s Breakfast Show, host Ashley Roberts mistakenly announced the death of Van Dyke, the legendary Mary Poppins star who just celebrated his 100th birthday, instead of James Van Der Beek.

Roberts solemnly began, “I do have some sad news: Dawson’s Creek’s Dick Van Dyke has passed away,” before cohost Jamie Theakston quickly corrected her.

Amanda Holden then reassured listeners, adding, “He’s alive.”

Roberts gasped at the slip, laughed nervously, and apologized.

She clarified that she meant Dawson’s Creek actor, who died February 11 at age 48 after a battle with colorectal cancer.

His wife, Kimberly took to Instagram to confirm the news.

She praised his courage and grace in his final days.

Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery on the hit teen drama, had continued working in recent years with appearances on The Masked Singer and Overcompensating.

He was set to star in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

He also partnered with nonprofits to raise awareness and funds for colorectal cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Van Dyke remains “very much still with us,” as Theakston emphasized, having marked his centennial milestone in December with a private celebration and a career-spanning documentary.