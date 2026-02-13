Michelle Yeoh got shocked as ‘Wicked: For Good’ shut out of 2026 Oscars

Michelle Yeoh broke her silence after Wicked: For Good failed to secure any nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards.

“I’m not surprised. I am in shock! I really am,” Yeoh, 63, told Variety in an interview published February 12.

The actress, who reprised her role as Madame Morrible in the sequel, expressed disappointment that the film was overlooked despite its elaborate production and strong performances.

Yeoh praised the work of director Jon M. Chu, set designer Alice Brooks and costume designer Paul Tazewell, insisting their contributions deserved recognition.

“It’s not the replica of the first one. It’s more elaborate and there are many more new destinations in Wicked: For Good. So I was truly, truly very disappointed,” she said.

The first Wicked was a critical and awards-season favourite, earning 10 Oscar nominations in 2025 and winning for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Its sequel, however, received a lukewarm critical response, scoring 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the original’s 88 percent.

Despite fan enthusiasm and new original songs performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the film was shut out of this year’s nominations.

The Best Picture lineup included Bugonia, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, F1 and Train Dreams.