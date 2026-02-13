Marianne Timmer says she clashed with Snoop Dogg’s security at Olympics

Former Olympic speed skater Marianne Timmer claimed she had a tense encounter with Snoop Dogg’s security team during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The 51-year-old attended the men’s 1,000-meter speed skating race on February 12, where the 54-year-old was also present to cheer on Team USA.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Sportnieuws, Timmer alleged that one of the rapper’s security guards mistook her for a fan and pushed her against a wall.

“I was standing against a wall, and one of the security guards pushed me even closer. I said, ‘Just act normal,’” she recalled.

“Then the guy came back, and I said, ‘What?! Do I have to go through that wall or something?’”

Timmer, who now works as a media commentator, explained she was waiting to speak with Dutch athletes Jennings de Boo, Joep Wennemars and Kjeld Nuis.

De Boo went on to win silver in the race, while American Jordan Stolz took gold.

She further claimed that security at the event was unusually strict, noting she witnessed another Dutch spectator being “roughly escorted away” by guards.

“I could just picture myself being grabbed by the neck and thrown out,” she said.

Us Weekly reported that Snoop Dogg has attended multiple Olympic events since the Games began on February 6.

The rapper was named Team USA’s first-ever honorary coach in December 2025, a role he described as a chance to “cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines.”

Beyond speed skating, Snoop has been spotted supporting athletes in snowboarding, skiing and curling.

He also appeared on NBC’s Today show, reflecting on his role, “Being a mentor, being a coach, being a life coach and just an ear, somebody to listen to, somebody to be there for them. And that’s what I love about this position of Coach Snoop.”