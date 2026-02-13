Taylor Swift drops limited edition 'Opalite' remix CDs

The pop megastar has dropped four new collectible CDs available for a limited time

Don’t you sweat it, Swifties; Taylor Swift isn’t done with the Opalite hype just yet.

On Friday, February 13, the pop megastar, 36, dropped four new limited edition collectible Opalite remix CDs, available for 48 hours on the official Taylor Swift online store. The new drop includes remixes by Chris Lake, BUNT., Skream, and Ely Oaks.

Each CD includes two tracks — Opalite (original) and Opalite (remix) — a jewel case with double-sided collective cover with unique artwork, and a disc with collectible disc artwork.

Earlier in the day, the multi-Grammy winner also dropped two Opalite music video extended versions, offering fans a glimpse of the “hysterical” behind-the-scenes moments of filming the new music video, which was released last week.

“I never want to forget a single detail of this hysterical shoot, and now I don’t have to!” she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new releases.

Opalite is the third track from Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, and the second song to receive the music video treatment after The Fate of Ophelia.