Miley Cyrus builds anticipation for 'Hannah Montana' return in new update

Miley Cyrus teases plans for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary in 2026

Miley Cyrus has some exciting some plans for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary up her sleeve, and she has started to give signs to fans.

The 33-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Friday, February 13, and dropped new hints are something in works, by sharing nostalgic series of pictures from the Hannah Montana days.

The Something Beautiful hitmaker shared a picture of herself dressed as the teen popstar, a costume from the show, as well as her box full of scripts from the Disney show.

While she didn’t disclose why she was taking a trip down the memory lane, Cyrus wrote in the caption, "Going through the archives... so many memories. XoMC."

The Flowers songstress sparked nostalgia among fans as well as Disney network which further confirmed the secret return plan in the comments, writing, “Hannah Montana forever!”

One fan exclaimed, “i’m having heart palpitations,” and “OMG MY CHILDHOOD,” while Spotify declared, “the OG pop princess.”

Cyrus has been teasing the anniversary plans for a while now. During an interview in January, she shared that she was “working hard” on a big project which is a secret for now. In another press talk, she shared that the revival of her classic bangs is due to her preparation for the role.