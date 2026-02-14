 
Geo News

Miley Cyrus builds anticipation for 'Hannah Montana' return in new update

Miley Cyrus teases plans for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary in 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 14, 2026

Miley Cyrus teases plans for Hannah Montana 20th anniversary in 2026
Miley Cyrus teases plans for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary in 2026

Miley Cyrus has some exciting some plans for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary up her sleeve, and she has started to give signs to fans.

The 33-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Friday, February 13, and dropped new hints are something in works, by sharing nostalgic series of pictures from the Hannah Montana days.

The Something Beautiful hitmaker shared a picture of herself dressed as the teen popstar, a costume from the show, as well as her box full of scripts from the Disney show.

While she didn’t disclose why she was taking a trip down the memory lane, Cyrus wrote in the caption, "Going through the archives... so many memories. XoMC."

The Flowers songstress sparked nostalgia among fans as well as Disney network which further confirmed the secret return plan in the comments, writing, “Hannah Montana forever!”

One fan exclaimed, “i’m having heart palpitations,” and “OMG MY CHILDHOOD,” while Spotify declared, “the OG pop princess.”

Cyrus has been teasing the anniversary plans for a while now. During an interview in January, she shared that she was “working hard” on a big project which is a secret for now. In another press talk, she shared that the revival of her classic bangs is due to her preparation for the role.

Jaden Smith shockingly reacts to Kanye West mention after abrupt fallout
Jaden Smith shockingly reacts to Kanye West mention after abrupt fallout
Pregnant Molly Mae Hague returns to work after baby announcement
Pregnant Molly Mae Hague returns to work after baby announcement
Legendary guitarist behind Bob Dylan, Beatles hit songs passes away
Legendary guitarist behind Bob Dylan, Beatles hit songs passes away
Nancy Guthrie missing case takes heartbreaking turn
Nancy Guthrie missing case takes heartbreaking turn
Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham over 'DANCE' controversy
Gordon Ramsay defends Victoria Beckham over 'DANCE' controversy
Holly Ramsay shows off bridal glow on Singaporean stop for honeymoon
Holly Ramsay shows off bridal glow on Singaporean stop for honeymoon
Victoria, David Beckham melt hearts with Valentine's Day tributes
Victoria, David Beckham melt hearts with Valentine's Day tributes
Anne Hathaway shares intriguing warning about ‘Wuthering Heights' movie
Anne Hathaway shares intriguing warning about ‘Wuthering Heights' movie