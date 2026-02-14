Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo 'working it out on the remix' after feud

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo spark collab speculations following years long drama

Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo seem to have left their conflict in the past, and moved on to share a cordial bond as they are seen interacting with each other in award shows, and often attend each other’s concerts which shows a mutual support and respect for each other’s craft.

Now it appears that the two might have reached a new level of mutual respect and are interested in combining their talents for a potential musical masterpiece.

The Manchild hitmaker, 26, was believed to be spotted with Rodrigo, 22, walking out of the studio recently and the two appeared to have been immersed in a deep conversation.

The celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip which confirmed that the “petite, blonde pop star” which fits Carpenter’s notorious description, and the “alt-pop confessional brunette” had a late-night studio session and left in separate cars after concluding their discussion.

While the anonymous tipster did not name names, social media sleuths were quick to guess that the descriptions fit the Espresso songstress and the drivers license hitmaker down to a T.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and wrote, “I'd love it if it were Olivia very girl so confusing esque,” and “omg they’re working it out on the remix,” referring to Charli XCX and Lorde’s song Girl, So Confusing.

“Well pint sized gives away sabrina lol so her and Olivia,” another wrote.

Although some guessed it could be Lily Allen since she is an alt-pop confessional musician and currently working on a remix album, others believed that, “It’s obviously Sabrina and Olivia to break the internet.”

No official confirmations have been made thus far, by either of the pop stars.

The years' long drama between Rodrigo and Carpenter began after the Deja Vu songstress' debut album, Sour, alluded to the Please Please Please singer and Rodrigo's ex boyfriend Joshua Bassett's relationship, and her resulting feelings of jealousy and insecurity.

Carpenter has been open about the online hate she received in the days after the album was released, from people who considered her the bad guy in the situation.