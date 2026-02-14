Gordon Ramsay catches fire for 'invasive' comments over Beckham family feud

Gordon Ramsay weighed in on Brooklyn Beckham's rift with his family in new interview

Gordon Ramsay triggered an array of comments criticising him for speaking about the Beckhams’ family feud soon in which he expressed his hope for Brooklyn Beckham to realise his parents’ worth.

The 59-year-old celebrity chef weighed in on the family’s rift, by saying that Brooklyn has drifted apart from his parents Victoria, 51, and David Beckham, 50, because of his infatuation with wife Nicola Peltz.

“I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are. David as a dad is just incredible,” Gordon told The Sun in a new unfiltered interview.

However, he expressed his hope that the former photographer will come back to his parents, “Time’s going to be the best healer, and David will absolutely get that relationship back on track,” he said.

Although many appreciated the Masterchef star’s comments, many considered his comments “invasive” and hypocritical given the similar situation going on in his family.

Resharing the clips on X, social media critics attacked the chef, saying, “The disrespect. He says it’s hard when you’re infatuated, meaning it’s ‘puppy love’, he doesn’t love his wife? These old men need to get a life.”

Bringing Gordon’s own family life in the debate, another added, “It's a darn shame. They disinvited their son in laws family to the wedding. The family who nearly worked themselves to the bone providing for their son and making him the star that was so attractive to the Ramsay family. NOW they're trying to ruin Brooklyn's marriage.”

While one warned, “Stay in your lane Gordon,” and “Ramsey[sic] is literally unbearable,” wrote another.

The chef’s comments come after Brooklyn cut ties with his family in a public statement on social media, back in January. Although David and Victoria have not addressed the statement, their youngest son Cruz seemingly reached out to brother by posting a childhood picture with him.

Brooklyn, however, seems to have no desire to reconnect and did not respond to the supposed olive branch.