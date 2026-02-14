 
Rupert Grint moves on from ‘Harry Potter' fame with ‘Nightborn'

‘Harry Potter’ star makes an iconic comeback to the screen after years away from spotlight

February 14, 2026

Rupert Grint is now changing the way people see him as he is set to return to the big screen.

After years of staying away from all the spotlight after his worldwide fame in Harry Potter, the actor is now choosing darker and more serious work.

Rupert returned to the big screen with Nightborn, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film is directed by Hanna Bergholm and tells the story of a couple who move to quiet forest to start a new life.

Their dream, however, soon turned scary after the birth of their child.

The role is very different from the kind and funny character fans still connect with Rupert.

Best known as Ron Weasley, the star since taken a step back from fame and chosen roles carefully.

In Berlin, he shared that he now focuses on projects that excite him creatively than trying to stay visible all the time.

Nightborn leans into folklore and psychological fear, showing Grint in a much darker emotional space.

The Berlin premiere places him among international filmmakers competing for the Golden Bear and shows a clear shift in his career.

This is not a comeback but a calm and confident move forward.

