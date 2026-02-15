How Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn never settled for less than perfect

 
Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn wasn’t just a screen icon, she was a perfectionist when it came to her sweets.

Friends and family said that she had very exact standards for her favourite treat, only approving brownies that were moist, chewy and full of chocolate.

Anything light or cakey didn’t make the cut for her.

Her ideal brownies, however, were gooey, studded with walnuts and more fudgy than cakey.

Minimal flour, plenty of chocolate, sugar, eggs and butter made the recipe a rich indulgence.

Hepburn often requested her brownies be ready for guests or sent in tins to friends who knew she took her chocolate seriously.

If someone served her a brownie that wasn’t right, she didn’t hold back.

She would take a bite, critique the texture and share her own tips, often asking the baker to jot them down.

Her love of chocolate, moreover, was legendary as in her memoir, she admitted that she could easily eat a pound in one sitting.

