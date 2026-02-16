Rupert Grint compares parenthood to a horror movie: 'Traumatising'

Grint stars as a first-time parent in the new Hanna Bergholm-helmed horror fantasy, 'Nightborn'

Rupert Grint relates heavily to his character in the new horror fantasy film, Nightborn, as he reflects on the emotional toll of becoming a parent.

Ahead of the world premiere of the Hanna Bergholm-helmed film, the Harry Potter alum spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published February 13, admitting that parenthood can be an “isolating” and even “traumatising” experience.

As a father-of-two, Grint borrowed from his real-life experiences to play the character of Jon, whose wife Saga believes that there is something deeply wrong with their newborn child, Kuula, as they attempt to navigate life away from London in the Finnish countryside.

Grint, 37, shares daughters Wednesday, 5, and Goldie, 10 months, with his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome. “The fear of the dangers and the baby getting hurt, something being not quite normal. I definitely had it with Wednesday,” he told THR. “Those first few months can be quite isolating. It's a terrible feeling when it should be the most amazing thing, but it can be quite traumatising.

The actor has previously spoken about anxiety surrounding sleep after Wednesday’s birth in 2020. “I don't want to go too into detail, but the first night was just terrifying. You can't sleep at all, just constantly checking that she's breathing,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “Sleeping, in general, for me, is something I've really struggled with.”