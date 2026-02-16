Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction while supporting A$AP Rocky at NYFW

Rihanna turned heads at New York Fashion Week, but not just for her style.

The nine-time Grammy winner experienced a wardrobe malfunction while attending A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Fall/Winter 2026 show.

Arriving at the Hall des Lumières in Lower Manhattan, Rihanna wore a daring black leather AWGE jacket with fur trim and a long slit down the back.

As she made her way inside, the slit opened a little too wide, prompting the singer to quickly reach back and adjust her outfit while paparazzi cameras flashed.

The Diamonds star handled the moment with ease, recovering seamlessly before taking her front row seat for Rocky’s highly anticipated collection debut.

Rihanna later praised her longtime partner, telling reporters, “I’m always proud of my man … My guy’s creative and a genius.”

The wardrobe slip didn’t overshadow Rihanna’s continued presence on the fashion circuit.

Just weeks earlier, she attended Dior’s Paris Haute Couture show, gushing over the brand’s coats, dresses, and accessories.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share two sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.

The couple has been together since 2020 and have been each other’s support through thick and thin.