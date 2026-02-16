Tom Cruise wins heart with 'exceptional advice' on fear and chasing goals

Tom Cruise to feature in new film 'Digger' in 2026

Tom Cruise, who has got himself the label of being fearless with his mind-blowing stunts, has shared a priceless advice.

During a chat with MTV UK, the Mission: Impossible star was asked, “What advice you would give to people who find it hard to do something brave?”

Cruise comforted people that "it’s okay to feel afraid, it’s fine, just keep working through it."

He added, “Here’s the thing, you just have to write down your dream and then write down a list of how do you accomplish that what do I need to do? What do I need to learn to be able to accomplish those goals and that’s what I do.”

Giving his own example, the Top Gun actor shared that whenever he feels afraid, he just doesn’t sit there and worry about it, rather starts working on it.

The 63-year-old further explained, “Really the fear you feel is the unknown it’s what you don’t know and just kind of recognize that its okay not to know and work towards a knowingness of things and the only way to do it is not to be in your head on it.

Tom encouraged people to start working on your fears one by one.

Fans are extremely impressed by the guidance shared by the Jack Reacher actor. One of them wrote, "Very prudent advice. You can’t achieve your dream by just dreaming about it. You need to match it by action."

Work wise, the action star is all set to feature in an unusual role in new film Digger, directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.