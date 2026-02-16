 
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker shades her other ex Bad Bunny

The 'Kardashians' star dated Booker for two years, before her romance with Bad Bunny from 2023 to 2024

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

The NBA star snubs the Grammy-winners record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show
Kendall Jenner’s exes aren’t getting over their beef any time soon.

Reigniting their years-long feud over the weekend, NBA star Devin Booker threw some subtle shade at Grammy-winner Bad Bunny, snubbing his record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

“For the fans in Puerto Rico, what did you think about Bad Bunny’s performance?” an interviewer asked during a press conference, according to footage circulating social media.

“I’m Mexican,” Booker replied bluntly.

The interviewer doubled down, saying, “I know, but what does it feel like to be a part of the momentum for Latino culture?”

“I didn’t watch it, to be completely honest,” Booker admitted, before his publicist shut down the interviewer and moved on to the next question.

Born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny rewrote history by performing the entire halftime show in Spanish — a move that paid off as he surpassed Kendrick Lamar and Michael Jackson’s viewership records. Watching awkwardly from a VIP suite was his supermodel ex-girlfriend, whom he dated on and off between 2023 and 2024.

Before that, Jenner was romantically linked to Booker in 2020, and the couple split and reconciled multiple times, ultimately calling it quits in 2022.

Since then, the musician and the basketball player have fired multiple shots at each other. In 2023, fans speculated that Bad Bunny shaded the Phoenix Suns star in Eladio Carrión’s Coco Chanel, rapping, “I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun in warmer than the one in Phoenix.”

Booker appeared to respond on Instagram at the time, writing, “He’s worried about another man again.”

