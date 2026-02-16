‘The Housemaid’ author Freida McFadden gives rare insight into writing process

Freida McFadden, the physician-turned-bestselling author behind The Housemaid, has become one of the most prolific voices in contemporary thrillers.

With her latest release Dear Debbie already on shelves and The Divorce set to arrive in May, McFadden explained how she manages to publish multiple books a year while raising two children and juggling her medical background.

“I write a first draft really quickly,” she told E! News. “I completely immerse myself, and I don’t stop until I’m done.”

That speed, however, is balanced by a meticulous editing process that can stretch over months.

“I could spend another year editing, but I’ll be doing a few at once,” she added.

McFadden credits her multitasking skills, honed as both a doctor and a mom, for her ability to keep up with such a demanding schedule.

“They’ll give me edits on one book, I’ll go through them, and then they’ll give me one on another book. I feel like I’m always ready for that next project,” she said.

Her transition from medicine to writing wasn’t without anxiety.

“When I left my hospital job, I was in a panic. I signed up for all these classes because I was worried about being bored. I am happiest when I’m doing five things at once,” she admitted.

Still, she acknowledged limits, “When I was doing the doctor thing full time and the author thing, it was too much.”

McFadden’s novels, ranging from The Housemaid to The Inmate, are intentionally varied in plot to keep her creative process fresh.

“I want it to always be fun. Each time, I try to stretch a little further,” she explained.

She often bounces ideas off her husband, whom she calls her “secret weapon,” and her mother, who reads her first drafts.

That formula has paid off.

The Housemaid adaptation, starring Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone and directed by Paul Feig, has grossed more than $350 million since its December release, as per E! News.

A sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, is already in the works.

“I feel lucky, because they captured it so well,” McFadden said of the film.