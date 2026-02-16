 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey sparks allegations of 'copying' Ethel Cain with new single

Geo News Digital Desk
February 16, 2026

Lana Del Rey has finally dropped the first snippet into her upcoming album, Stove, which will be her first in three years but it has sparked some debate among fans.

The 40-year-old alternative pop star took to Instagram on Sunday, February 15, and shared a short teaser of her upcoming single, White Feather-Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.

The Brooklyn Baby hitmaker featured an ominous-looking video with the snippet on the song, which will be released on February 17.

The upcoming single sounded whisper-y and haunted, reminiscent of Ethel Cain’s signature sound as some fans argued.

Social media sleuths quickly flocked to the comments and shared their opinions, with one writing, “so in love w this Southern Gothic vibe.”

Another wrote, “is she going to the ethel cain's path??? (i say this as a lana fan, but it sounds kind of similar to ethel's, including the video),” while one quipped, “Lana Del Cain era.”

A third chimed in, “No thank you. I'll continue to listen to Ethel.”

However, someone argued, “Lmao you all comparing this song to Ethen, while it's giving big ‘Born to die’ vibes,” referring to the Summertime Sadness songstress’ earlier album.

The comparisons with the American Teenager hitmaker, 27, come after Cain and Del Rey got into a social media feud after the latter allegedly blocked her on Instagram, and wrote a diss track about her.

Although fans have made some judgements, the final impressions can only be formed after the single's release on Tuesday.

Del Rey has once against returned to work with Jack Antonoff as the producer along with Drew Erickson, and her husband Jeremy Dufrene is also credited for co-writing.

