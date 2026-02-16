DJ Vlad sparks controversy with ‘confession’ against Jay-Z, Tory Lanez case

DJ Vlad, American journalist caused a lot of buzz online after saying wild things about Roc Nation, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s 2020 shooting case.

He posted a long thread on X joking about a fake conspiracy which was led by Jay-Z.

Vlad wrote, “I have a confession. Roc Nation has been paying me to support Megan. They also paid off all the jury members to convict Tory. And they bribed the judge, too. Jay-Z did a verse for his grandson's new album.”

The media star, however, kept going with more crazy claims, as he also said that Megan’s doctor lied about the bullet, the LA police worked for Jay-Z, and “Jay also paid Trump NOT to excuse Tory. Even though it's a state case, Trump can only pardon federal cases.”

Vlad even said all bloggers were paid in Bitcoin, starting with $10,000 a month and going up to $50,000 during the trial.

Some people, moreover, believed him but later Vlad explained in a livestream with Sneako that he was joking. “People just do not know sarcasm, do they? Sarcasm really just goes over people's heads. It really surprises me. Of course I'm trolling, man,” he said.

He reminded everyone that Tory Lanez was convicted and the appeal was denied.