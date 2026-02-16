Charli XCX loses 'war' against Taylor Swift after 'The Moment' jabs

Charli XCX 'loses' the Taylor Swift war after 'The Moment' release

Taylor Swift and Charli XCX beef has once again resurfaced on social media, in the wake of her movie The Moment’s release.

The 33-year-old pop star appeared to be taking digs at the Eras Tour performer, 36, many times throughout the film and reignited the debates around their infamous feud.

Following the release of the movie, which could not become a commercial or critical success, social media critics argued that it was a “snooze fest.”

The BRAT hitmaker’s fans themselves shared that the movie could not attract their attention and was full of “Taylor Swift digs.”

X users criticised Charli XCX for dedicating a major chunk of the movie to her feud with The Fate of Ophelia songstress, with one writing, “Her obsession with Taylor is actually scary… cause WDYM she was mocking her throughout the entire ‘movie’ ????”

Another added, “the crazy part about it is that charli did it all before actually romantic was even out, which only proves that taylor was right and she IS truly obsessed.”

Arguing that the Apples songstress lost the “Taylor Swift war,” one added that it increased their respect for Swift. “I LOVE how Taylor just dropped an album and put her head down and continued to work. And the wave of hate and loud hot takes .. slowly fizzled into a murmur of ‘oh wait ,. Maybe Taylor was right.’ You have got to stan,” they wrote.

Although the drama between the two pop stars have been long ongoing, they haven’t directly addressed it yet, except for alluding to it in their songs.