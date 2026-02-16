 
Why Jesy Nelson was depressed at peak of ‘Little Mix' fame?

Jesy Nelson gets real in new documentary 'Life After Little Mix'

February 16, 2026

Jesy Nelson’s new documentary Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix dropped on Friday, 13th February, leaving fans “heartbreaking.”

The new documentary, which was made on the singer’s life, shows her life from her X Factor audition, to her undeniable rise in girl band Little Mix, to all those struggles she faced and now her journey as a mother.

Jesy opened up about her mental health struggles in her new documentary, saying that even at the height of her success with Little Mix, she was very depressed.

She felt alone, invisible and unheard during the peak of her fame and just days before leaving Little Mix, she tried to take her own life because she felt like no one cared about how she was feeling.

Her mum, however, noticed that something was wrong with her daughter when Jesy stopped talking to everyone and got distant, leaving everyone concerned for her.

The documentary also shows how social media made things even worse for the singer. Even though Jesy looked confident and glamorous, negative comments online crushed her self-esteem.

Apart from her depressing side in the girl band, the film also reveals hardest time of her life when her doctors told her that her twins “might not survive,” leaving her complete heartbroken.

The girls have a serious muscle disease called spinal muscular atrophy.

