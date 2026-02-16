Why Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding?

Maya Hawke’s romantic Valentine’s Day wedding turned into a mini Stranger Things reunion, but not everyone from the cast attended.

On Saturday, February 14, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Natalie Dyer, Sam Nivola, and Kathryn Newton were all spotted at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Manhattan, New York.

However, shortly after Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter’s wedding photos surfaced on social media, fans immediately noticed a few missing faces, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

Cue the questions: why weren’t they there?

While Millie, 21, may have had something more important to attend to, which could explain why she opted to skip the wedding,it’s also possible that she wasn’t invited in the first place.

A TikTok user @charlesperalo further pointed out that Maya’s screen time with Millie on the popular Netflix series was basically nonexistent.

Season three? Almost all her scenes were with Joe and Gaten. Season four? Split storylines meant Maya and Millie barely crossed paths.

Season five? They’re on set more, but still, no major shared scenes. In other words, they just didn’t have much of a connection in-universe and maybe that carried over in real life.

It is pertinent to note that Millie’s own wedding to Jake Bongiovi was famously initmate and selective.

She only invited two Stranger Things co-stars: Matthew Modine, her real-life godfather who officiated, and Noah, her bestie and the godfather to her child.

As for why Noah wasn’t there on Maya’s big day remained a mystery. He and Maya do share some screen time, especially in season five. Her character kind of mentors him but they're not exactly BFF-level close off-screen, this might be a reason.

Then there’s David and Winona. Their absence? Totally understandable. Maya joined the cast in season three, and her storylines rarely intersected with these OG Hawkins residents. So no real bond to bring them to the ceremony.

The wedding itself? After saying “I do” at St. George’s Episcopal Church, Maya and Christian’s celebration moved to the private Players Members Club in Manhattan, where the happy couple and their friends partied the night away.

Photos quickly made their way onto social media, and naturally, the internet went wild trying to figure out who was there and who wasn’t.