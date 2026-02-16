 
Geo News

Who is 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke married to?

Maya Hawke tied the knot with singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine’s Day

By
Hina Ali
|

February 16, 2026

Who did ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marry?
Who did ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marry?

Maya Hawke, a rising star who is best known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, tied the knot with Christian Lee Hutson in a beautiful surprise wedding on Valentine’s Day in New York City.

The 27-year-old star got married with the singer songwriter in a ceremony which was surrounded by their close family and friends.

Maya looked stunning in a white wedding dress with a feathery winter coat whereas her (now) husband Christian wore a classic black tuxedo.

Her famous parents were there to celebrate the biggest day of their lives, with her dad, Ethan Hawke, walked her down the aisle and her mum Uma Thurman, watched proudly.

The newly-wedded star’s Stranger Things friends joined her big day as well, with Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Sadie Sink appearing happier.

Maya and Christian were friends for many years before their romance started. However, while working together on their music, the lovebirds fell in love over time.

Who is Christian Lee Hutson?

Christian Lee Hutson is an American singer and songwriter who is apparently known for her charm and talent. He released a few albums and is known for his indie folk music.

Who is Stranger Things star Maya Hawke married to?

The newly-wedded couple, moreover, kept their relationship mostly private until their Valentine’s Day wedding.

All of the star's fans are now excited to see their favourite star Maya so happy and wishing her well for her new journey as a wife.

Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction while supporting A$AP Rocky at NYFW
Rihanna suffers wardrobe malfunction while supporting A$AP Rocky at NYFW
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker shades her other ex Bad Bunny
Kendall Jenner's ex Devin Booker shades her other ex Bad Bunny
Why Millie Bobby Brown didn't go to Maya Hawke's wedding?
Why Millie Bobby Brown didn't go to Maya Hawke's wedding?
Charli XCX loses 'war' against Taylor Swift after 'The Moment' jabs
Charli XCX loses 'war' against Taylor Swift after 'The Moment' jabs
Why Jesy Nelson was depressed at peak of ‘Little Mix' fame?
Why Jesy Nelson was depressed at peak of ‘Little Mix' fame?
‘The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden gives rare insight into writing process
‘The Housemaid' author Freida McFadden gives rare insight into writing process
Rupert Grint compares parenthood to a horror movie: 'Traumatising'
Rupert Grint compares parenthood to a horror movie: 'Traumatising'
Tom Cruise wins heart with 'exceptional advice' on fear and chasing goals
Tom Cruise wins heart with 'exceptional advice' on fear and chasing goals