Who is 'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke married to?

Who did ‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke marry?

Maya Hawke, a rising star who is best known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, tied the knot with Christian Lee Hutson in a beautiful surprise wedding on Valentine’s Day in New York City.

The 27-year-old star got married with the singer songwriter in a ceremony which was surrounded by their close family and friends.

Maya looked stunning in a white wedding dress with a feathery winter coat whereas her (now) husband Christian wore a classic black tuxedo.

Her famous parents were there to celebrate the biggest day of their lives, with her dad, Ethan Hawke, walked her down the aisle and her mum Uma Thurman, watched proudly.

The newly-wedded star’s Stranger Things friends joined her big day as well, with Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Sadie Sink appearing happier.

Maya and Christian were friends for many years before their romance started. However, while working together on their music, the lovebirds fell in love over time.

Who is Christian Lee Hutson?

Christian Lee Hutson is an American singer and songwriter who is apparently known for her charm and talent. He released a few albums and is known for his indie folk music.

The newly-wedded couple, moreover, kept their relationship mostly private until their Valentine’s Day wedding.

All of the star's fans are now excited to see their favourite star Maya so happy and wishing her well for her new journey as a wife.