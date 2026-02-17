‘Tell Me Lies' farewell announcement leaves fans confused about show's fate

The Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies is going to conclude with a final episode which airs on February 17.

Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer broke the news via Instagram, saying that the show will conclude with “the ending my writing team and I had in mind.”

“Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story, but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion,” her announcement further revealed.

Announced shortly before the final episode is set to be released, the news left longtime fans of the series feeling bamboozled about the abrupt decision.

While others just felt that the show still has too many loose ends which need a lot more time than is being afforded to it.

Nevertheless, even those invested in the show have now realised that the addicting show about the often toxic relationship between characters Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco is just that — a wild ride, soon to bid farewell to its loyal supporters, whether they like it or not.

Tell Me Lies began airing in 2022, while a second season was released in September 2024 and the third just recently, on January 13.

The show, starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, will conclude its final season in only a little over a month since its premiere.