Taylor Swift concert terror conspiracy update: Major criminal charges 

Investigation into Taylor Swift concert rescued from terror plot concludes with significant results

Geo News Digital Desk
February 17, 2026

The investigation into a suspect arrested for plotting to terrorise a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna has concluded.

Austrian public prosecutors have decided to charge an unnamed 21-year-old suspect with terrorism charges as a result of the plot.

While the prosecuting attorneys further told Associated Press that the accused had “obtained instructions on the internet for the construction of a shrapnel bomb based on the explosive triacetone triperoxide.”

The offender, identified by the Austrian media as Beran A., was initially arrested ahead of a few scheduled Eras Tour concerts in August 2024.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen had revealed at the time, “They were plotting to kill a huge number — tens of thousands of people at this concert, including, I am sure, many Americans — and were quite advanced in this.”

“The Austrians were able to make those arrests because the agency and our partners in the intelligence community provided them information about what this ISIS-connected group was planning to do.”

Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium on August 8-10, however, the discovery of the terror conspiracy halted the festivities.

Three offenders in total, with the other two being 17 and 18 years old at the time, were taken into custody shortly after the plot was laid bare.

