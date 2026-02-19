Peter Greene, known for ‘Pulp Fiction’, cause of death revealed

Peter Greene had died of a “gunshot wound”, the New York’s Chief Medical Examiner office has confirmed.

The late actor suffered a “gunshot wound of left axilla with injury of brachial artery” while the manner of death has been ruled as an “accident”.

It is important to note that the axilla is supposed to be the armpit.

Previously, Greene was discovered dead at his New York City flat on December 12 last year.

Gregg Edwards, his manager, had confirmed the news on December 13 after the New York Daily News first broke the headline.

The manager told NBC News that his late affiliate was found after a wellness check was conducted at his residence due to people hearing music from his residence for over 24 hours.

“Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter,” Edwards told the outlet at the time. “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Peter Greene rose to prominence with breakout roles in ‘90s hits like Pulp Fiction and The Mask.

His last project was “driven by his passion for raising awareness about the global deaths resulting from the administration’s dismantling of USAID,” his manager said in a statement to People.

The actor was narrating and co-producing the documentary American People: The Withdrawal of USAID and Gregg Edwards later shared a GoFundMe to support its completion, describing the move as “the best way to honour him”.