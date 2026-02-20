 
Trump confirms King Charles US tour in sympathetic message for royals

King Charles receives support in times of need from US

Geo News Digital Desk
February 20, 2026

King Charles receives message from Prince Harrys current home
King Charles receives message from Prince Harry's current home 

King Charles and the royal family clearly were unable to save themselves from the negative shadow cast by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's wrongdoings and now his shameful arrest.

On February 19, the world was left in shock after it was revealed that police had arrested the former Prince on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

It came to light via the Epstein files that Andrew sent highly sensitive documents to his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein in 2020 when he was the UK trade envoy.

Speaking about the situation, President Donald Trump extended sympathies to the royal family in conversation with the reporters on Air Force One.

He said, "I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It's very, very sad to me. It's a very sad thing."

During the conversation, Trump also confirmed that King Charles is set to visit the US soon while sending a message of support.

"When I see that, it's a very sad thing to see it and to see what's going on with his brother, who is obviously coming to our country very soon," he stated.

Following the arrest of Andrew, King Charles issued an urgent statement, saying that "the law must take its course," which was also supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

