Queen Camilla meets Anna Wintour to celebrate British Fashion and arts

On the opening day of London Fashion Week, Queen Camilla stepped into the spotlight for a cultural outing of her own, hosting a high-profile meeting with Dame Anna Wintour at Clarence House.

The two discussed the state of British fashion and the initiatives of The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity devoted to promoting the joys and benefits of reading across the UK.

Later, continuing her commitment to arts and heritage, the Queen visited Sinfonia Smith Square Hall, a historic London venue she supports as Royal Patron.

She expressed excitement over the ongoing restoration project, which aims to preserve the building while providing a permanent home for the talented young musicians of the Sinfonia Smith Square orchestra.

“This magnificent building, at the heart of London, will now be restored to celebrate its history and safeguard its artistic future,” the Queen said.

“I am certain this project will ensure a suitable home for its inspiring young orchestra, of whom we are all enormously proud.”

Queen Camilla also took time to engage directly with the musicians, observing rehearsals and encouraging the next generation of talent.