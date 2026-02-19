Andrew's Royal Lodge: Police continue search operation

After Andrew's arrest, a large number of law enforcers have been seen around the gates which leading to Royal Lodge, the former prince's previous home in Windsor.

A number of uniformed police officers guarded the scene while searches were being carried out, according to BBC News.

Royal Lodge, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lived until moving to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, is a vast 30-room property within the idyllic grounds of Windsor Great Park.

The disgraced royal moved out of his lavish propert just over a fortnight ago.

It's not confirmed how long the searches will go on for, but it may take time. He had been expected to return to Windsor to collect the remainder of his belongings, but its not clear if that happened.

On the other hand, King Charles was spotted in central London after issuing statement on Andrew's arrest, saying: "The law must take its course."

The 77-year-old was met with a mixture of questions about his younger brotehr. He had not been informed in advance that an arrest would take place.

Camilla has also been asked about Andrew's arrest while at an engagement in central London.

After attending a lunchtime concert in Westminster, the Queen was heard in footage being asked "are you concerned about Andrew's arrest your Majesty".

She was seen waving but did not respond to the question.

Andrew might be released within hours as an initial arrest in a white collar crime would be for a few hours to allow searches to be conducted and initial questioning to be done.

However, police can potentially hold someone for 24 hours and get extensions, that really is not very likely.