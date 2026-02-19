King Charles faces stressful day at London Fashion Week but spirits remain high

During these pressuring times, King Charles stole the fashion headlines on Thursday.

The King made a striking front-row appearance at London Fashion Week, just hours after the shocking arrest of his younger brother.

Charles found himself under the spotlight after releasing his statement in more ways than one, hours after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody.

According to PA, the monarch was greeted by shouted questions from the crowd about his younger brother, prompting several audible “ohh”s as his car pulled up.

Dressed in a dark suit, he ignored the calls, and proceeded inside with characteristic poise.

King Charles statement on Instagram

At the opening of London Fashion Week 2026 at 180 Studios in London, King Charles took time to speak with Sandra Choi, Creative Director of Jimmy Choo, sharing a moment amid the glitz and glamour of the event.

The monarch was spotted at Tolu Coker’s Autumn/Winter 2026 show in the NewGen space, effortlessly blending royal poise with runway-ready flair.

For most, picturing a reigning monarch seated next to Stella McCartney is something straight out of a fashion fantasy.

“King Charles at Tolu Coker is not a sentence I ever imagined typing,” quipped Marie Claire’s fashion features editor, Emma Childs.

The King’s Foundation, which nurtures apprentices in sewing, embroidery, millinery, and other traditional skills, gave him the perfect excuse to engage with the next generation of talent at 180 Strand.

His Majesty also met designers advancing sustainable practices, including creatives from the social enterprise Brand63Africa, reflecting his longstanding commitment to eco-conscious fashion initiatives.

Front-row seating put Charles between Stella McCartney and the British Fashion Council’s CEO, Laura Weir.

Before the show, he explored McCartney’s exhibition on sustainable British innovation, featuring plant-based feather alternatives and plastic-free sequins.