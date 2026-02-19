Sarah Ferguson to face police questions as ‘relevant witness’

Sarah Ferguson could find herself drawn into the legal drama as authorities weigh whether to question her in connection with ex-husband Andrew’s recent arrest.

Sources have told Page Six, she is currently believed to be in the United Arab Emirates after leaving her former Royal Lodge residence.

Thames Valley Police, who arrested Andrew early Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, could seek her input if she returns to the UK.

While there’s no suggestion Ferguson committed any crimes, a barrister close to the case told that she “may be a relevant witness” and could be asked about what she knew or communicated in her role as Andrew’s former spouse.

“The police can call on anyone they consider pertinent to the investigation,” the source added, emphasising it would be Ferguson’s decision whether and when she responds.

Ferguson has long stood by Andrew, publicly defending him even after he was stripped of royal duties.

Yet a tranche of recently released emails in the Epstein files has caused fresh embarrassment.

Allegedly, the former duchess reached out to him for financial help, including pleas for a job in his household and even offers of marriage, as the files claim.