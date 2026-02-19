 
Geo News

King Charles steps out while Camilla lets wave speak on Andrew queries

King Charles meets ambassadors at St. James’s Palace while Andrew faces arrest

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

King Charles steps out while Camilla lets wave speak on Andrew queries
King Charles steps out while Camilla lets wave speak on Andrew queries

King Charles carried on with royal duties undeterred on Thursday, just hours after his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was taken into custody.

The 77-year-old monarch held audiences at St. James’s Palace in London. It was a day of diplomacy for Charles amid the family drama.

He met with the Ambassador from Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga; the Ambassador from El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena; and Kenya’s High Commissioner in London, Maurice Makoloo. 

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla also stepped out publicly, attending a lunchtime concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall. 

Asked by reporters if she was concerned about Andrew’s arrest, she offered nothing more than a wave, keeping her composure as cameras clicked.

As Royal Patron, she met musicians and enjoy performances by the Sinfonia Smith Square Orchestral Fellowship. 

She also watched a special collaboration featuring the orchestra alongside young performers, highlighting the next generation of musical talent.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace issued a statement concluding with a reminder of his responsibilities: “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

King Charles issues first statement after Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'
King Charles issues first statement after Andrew's arrest: 'The law must take its course'
Princess Anne, first convicted royal, carries on duties in Yorkshire
Princess Anne, first convicted royal, carries on duties in Yorkshire
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his 66th birthday as Epstein Files unsealed
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on his 66th birthday as Epstein Files unsealed
Prince William sends important reminder as new tensions grip Palace
Prince William sends important reminder as new tensions grip Palace
Andrew, Fergie were under inteligence surveillance: report
Andrew, Fergie were under inteligence surveillance: report
Palace staffers ‘terrified' of consequences amid Andrew probe
Palace staffers ‘terrified' of consequences amid Andrew probe
King Charles risks everything by rejecting Prince William's ultimatum
King Charles risks everything by rejecting Prince William's ultimatum
Princess Anne turns chaos into triumph at major event
Princess Anne turns chaos into triumph at major event