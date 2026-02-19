King Charles steps out while Camilla lets wave speak on Andrew queries

King Charles carried on with royal duties undeterred on Thursday, just hours after his younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was taken into custody.

The 77-year-old monarch held audiences at St. James’s Palace in London. It was a day of diplomacy for Charles amid the family drama.

He met with the Ambassador from Spain, Emma Aparici Vazquez de Parga; the Ambassador from El Salvador, Francisco Lima Mena; and Kenya’s High Commissioner in London, Maurice Makoloo.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla also stepped out publicly, attending a lunchtime concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall.

Asked by reporters if she was concerned about Andrew’s arrest, she offered nothing more than a wave, keeping her composure as cameras clicked.

As Royal Patron, she met musicians and enjoy performances by the Sinfonia Smith Square Orchestral Fellowship.

She also watched a special collaboration featuring the orchestra alongside young performers, highlighting the next generation of musical talent.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace issued a statement concluding with a reminder of his responsibilities: “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”