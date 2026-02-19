Virginia Giuffre’s family speaks out: ‘He was not Prince’ amid Andrew arrest

Virginia Giuffre’s family couldn’t be happier after the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, calling the moment “long overdue” and insisting, “He was not a prince.”

The arrest, carried out in the United Kingdom on Thursday, relates to alleged misconduct in public office tied to Andrew’s past position as a trade envoy. He remains in police custody.

The action is not connected to the long-running sexual abuse allegations that have followed him for years.

Even so, for Giuffre’s relatives, the moment carried unmistakable significance.

In a statement shared with CBS News, Giuffre’s siblings said their “broken hearts” felt lighter knowing that status does not place anyone beyond accountability.

They thanked Thames Valley Police for their work and described the development as meaningful not just for their sister, Virginia Giuffre, but for survivors everywhere.

Freshly released documents from the Epstein case have once again drawn attention to Andrew’s past association with the late financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has consistently rejected any suggestion of misconduct. He has also declined repeated requests from U.S. authorities to provide testimony about what he knew regarding Epstein’s activities.