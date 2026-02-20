Andrew returns home after hours long investigation at police station

The British monarch's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has been released from police station after an 11-hour-long interrogation over alleged misconduct in public office.

In his first picture after release, the 66-year-old can be seen leaving Aylsham Police station on Thursday.

Police have not given any further information at this point.

The former prince was photographed reclined in the back of a vehicle hour after Thames Valley Police official revealed that searches in Norfolk had ended.

Earlier, King Charles, who was not told of the arrest in advance, released a statement saying "the law must take its course". Prince William and Catherine also supported his remarks.

The arrest comes after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former prince with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew, who turns 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Reacting to the first picture of the royal after release, Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said: "It's an awful photograph. He looks fairly haunted by the experience generally."

She adds: "They are a family used to having their photographs taken as they're driving around in cars. And he is, as you can see, I suspect, trying to hide away from the photographers as much as possible."