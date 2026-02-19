Princess Kate and William speak out as Palace sidesteps Andrew arrest surprise

The Prince and Princess of Wales have thrown their weight behind King Charles after Andrew was taken into custody, signaling a united front from the senior royals.

Charles, responding to the arrest of his younger brother on suspicion of misconduct in public office, assured the public that the family will “wholeheartedly co-operate” with Thames Valley Police, who took the former prince into custody on his 66th birthday.

Kate and William are reported to stand firmly behind the King’s pledge, following a fresh wave of revelations from the Epstein files that have once again cast a spotlight on Andrew.

A spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales said they have been “deeply concerned by the ongoing revelations,” adding that “their thoughts remain with the victims.”

It’s understood the Palace was not notified ahead of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

“The King found out at the same time as everyone else, he was caught off guard!” according to Royal correspondent Cameron Walker.

He is now in police custody, being questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Meanwhile, King Charles is set to make a public appearance at the opening of London Fashion Week later today, maintaining his official duties amid the family storm.

In his statement, Charles emphasised that the police have “our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” while reaffirming the family’s ongoing commitment to public service.