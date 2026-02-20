Beatrice, Eugenie remain quiet after receiving sad update on royal future

Beatrice, Eugenie maintain silence as farewell to royal life nears

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been noticeably absent in the midst of ongoing family turmoil.

The sisters seem to be keeping a low profile, as there has been no statement released regarding their stance on their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest.

The sisters have been the topic of discussion regarding their future in the royal family since the details related to the former Duke and Duchess of York's ties with Epstein came to light.

Some are saying that Beatrice and Eugenie will be protected at any cost by their uncle, King Charles.

However, their royal dream might get shattered in Prince William's reign, some believe, especially after the revelation that the sisters, at the age of 20 and 19, visited Epstein with Sarah Ferguson in Florida, despite knowing his wrongdoings.

Now, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, police arrested Andrew on February 19 on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

Fergie and her daughters remained quiet, whereas the King reacted to the news, stating, "the law must take its course."

Questions were raised about Beatrice and Eugenie's association with charities as members of the firm and its future.

To provide clarity, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared a concerning update regarding the princesses.

As per The Express, he said, "Beatrice and Eugenie will disappear from royal life. They will probably lose their coveted charitable organisations. They are unlikely to be prominent in the future and would be better off quiet."