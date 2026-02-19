Andrew's release expected within hours?

Prince Andrew could be freed within hours after police questioning

Andrew's arrest has marked a historic moment as he is the first senior royal in modern British history to be taken into custody.

The investigation centers on allegations that the former Duke of York shared confidential information with Epstein while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

According to legal experts, the law that constrains the police’s power says officers can only hold someone if they have “reasonable grounds” to do so.

In a white collar crime, it is very unlikely that somebody would be held in custody overnight. The arrest would be for a few hours to allow searches to be conducted and initial questioning to be done.

Police can potentially get extensions and the person must be taken to a special custody suite if held for more than six hours.

They must apply for more time, first to a superintendent and ultimately to a magistrate. After that, typically the person who has been held is given police bail and a date to return to a police station for potential further questioning.

According to the latest update, King Charles and other senior royals held an important meeting after dramatic arrest of Andrew, discussing future strategy and the legal apects of the arrest.