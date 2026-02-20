Eric Dane costar Patrick Dempsey shares heartbreaking details of his final days

Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey played McSteamy, McDreamy in 'Grey's Anatomy'

Eric Dane was honoured by Grey's Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey after he passed away at age 53 following a battle with ALS.

During an appearance on Virgin Radio U.K.’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show Friday, February 20, Dempsey shared that he had been in touch with Dane just a week before his death.

“I just woke up this morning and it was very sad to read the news. It’s hard to put into words. I feel really so sad for his children,” Dempsey said.

The actor revealed that Dane’s health had deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks.

“He was bedridden and it was very hard for him to swallow so the quality of his life was deteriorating so rapidly,” Dempsey explained, noting that mutual friends had visited Dane in his final days.

Reflecting on their time together on Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey recalled Dane’s unforgettable first scene, stepping out of the shower in just a towel, and praised his humor and intelligence.

“He was the funniest man — he was such a joy to work with. We got along instantly. There was just this wonderful mutual respect,” he said.

Dempsey also commended Dane for using his final months to raise awareness about ALS.

“He did an incredible job at bringing awareness to this horrible disease … it just reminds us that we all have to celebrate every day like it’s our last day,” he shared.

Dane’s family confirmed his passing in a statement, noting that he spent his final days surrounded by his wife and daughters, Billie and Georgia.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement read.