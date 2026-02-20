 
Paolo Margaglione seen after alleged clash with Katie Price's husband

The former Atomic Kitten star Kerry 45 has yet to comment on the claims

Geo News Digital Desk
February 20, 2026

The punch-up reportedly occurred when Paolo believed Lee was speaking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'

Kerry Katona and her boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione, looked completely at ease as they were spotted for the first time since he was allegedly 'punched by Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai' on Thursday.

However, the former Atomic Kitten star Kerry, 45, has yet to comment on the claims. 

She looked radiant and showed off her glowing skin as she arrived at a hair salon in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

As far Kerry's style, she donned a navy and white striped zip-up fleece with matching tracksuit bottoms for the outing.

Meanwhile, Paolo, 33, who is a managing director at Eco Bag UK, was seen carrying boxes and cleaning products near his office.

It comes after Kerry and Katie's 22-year friendship is said to have become strained after the fight between their partners.

The punch-up reportedly occurred when Paolo believed Lee was speaking to Katie in an 'aggressive manner'.

'Lee was having some cross words with Katie. Paolo then appeared and stepped in. Lee seemed to be very angry and was shouting at him,' a source told The Sun.

